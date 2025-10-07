Texas Safety Stats Are Worse Than You Realized
A recent study found Texas to be one of the least safe states in the country. Of course, “least safe” is a nice way of putting it. I’m going to cut straight to the chase and say we live in one of the most dangerous states.
It always pains me to report negative news about my home state. I’m very loyal to Texas and love living here, but I will be the first to admit that it’s far from perfect. Just like anything else, you have to take the good with the bad.
Speaking of the bad, a new study by WalletHub just found the Lone Star State to be the third most dangerous in the US. Yeah, that sucks, but hey – at least we don’t live in the most dangerous state. That would be our neighbors to the east in Louisiana.
The Biggest Safety Concerns in Texas
The percentage of Texans without health insurance is particularly concerning. Texas was dead last in the share of the uninsured population. Natural disasters were also a factor that pushed the Lone Star State toward the bottom of the list, ranked 41 in loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.
While it’s difficult to argue against hard data. I will say that as a lifelong Texan, I’ve never felt unsafe living here. Because, thrust me, if I did, I would pull up my roots and move somewhere much safer.
