This is amazing. I want to do this at the next MLB game I attend.

If you're a Texas A and M fan you probably know about this, but I just learned about it this weekend. So in baseball, we all know if the pitcher throws four balls, the batter walks to first base. If you're at an A and M game, that means a chant starts.

BALL FIVE! BALL FIVE!...so on and so on. They do this during every consecutive ball thrown. I thought it was hilarious and if I was pitching, that would throw me off. Come on MLB fans, we need to bring this to the majors.