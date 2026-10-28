Wichita Falls Citizen Going Viral for His Thoughts on the Upcoming Election on Fox News

This week Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senator Ken Paxton were campaigning in Wichita Falls and one citizen shared his thoughts on this year's election.

The midterm election campaigning has been underway for awhile, but it will all be over on November 3rd. As we enter this final week, these politicians are doing everything they can to get your vote. On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott returned home to Wichita Falls for a campaign stop at McBride's Steakhouse.

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Greg Abbott hit hard on the economy, affordability, property taxes, border security and support for law enforcement. You can check out some video from his stop in Wichita Falls on Monday above. However, a Wichita Falls citizen is going viral for their thoughts on this upcoming election on X (formerly Twitter) when they were asked some questions on Fox News.

Wichita Falls Citizen Shares His Thought on the Upcoming Election

X user ConstitutionX shared the segment from Fox News in Wichita Falls. The man outside McBride's Steakhouse said the following. “It’s supposed to be freedom. Low taxes. You don’t educate my child about what ‘sexual preference’ they want to be. You don’t tell me how to raise my child. You don't tell me what school they go to. You get rid of the illegals and you fight for the American Dream.”

That seventeen second clip has garnered a lot of attention on X since it was posted almost 24 hours ago. Some of the top comments agree with this gentleman's position on the upcoming election. "Texans want independence and freedom," said Carla Goodwin. Also many comments are just the American Flag emoji posted.

We will wait and see what happens to Texas after this midterm election wraps up on November 3rd.

Highest Rated Restaurants in Wichita Falls for September 2026 As the fall weather starts to move in and cool us off. Here are the hot spots that folks ate at in Wichita Falls over the past few weeks. As always, rankings come from Yelp . These are not personal rankings from any of us at the station. Gallery Credit: Stryker