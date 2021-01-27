Texas Airbnb is Actually an Old Train Car that President Roosevelt Used

All aboard!

If you're ever bored, go check out Airbnb. If you want an exciting place to stay around the world, plenty of unique options are available to you. For instance, in Fredericksburg, Texas you can find 1894 Private Pullman Palace. Former President Theodore Roosevelt used this car on one of his trips to the 6666 Ranch in North Texas.

You can live just like the former President lived, well, not really. The train car has been upgraded with some modern amenities like a small fridge, microwave, toaster, flat-screen TV, Direct TV, wifi, and central heat & air. So you can live sort of like the former President. The Airbnb also says that it is believed that Indian Chief Quanah Parker has also ridden in this unique Pullman Car.

As of this story, it costs $292 a night to rent this bad boy out and it requires at least a two night stay. They say it's perfect if you're looking for a nice romantic weekend. Here's what one of the reviews had to say about the train car if you're skeptical about staying.

This was such a tremendous experience for us,” wrote Kate, who stayed in August 2017. “I've always wanted to stay in a train car, but never have found one restored to such authentic luxury, providing all the modern amenities without significantly impacting the experience of a restored vintage train car. The furnishings were luxurious, the location was two blocks away from everything in Fredericksburg, and there was a lot more space than I imagined. The bed was incredibly comfortable and the A/C was a wonderful touch in the middle of summer. We didn't even want to explore, because the car was so much fun!”

I got to admit, if you have a significant other that loves trains. This maybe an awesome mini vacation for you to plan.