A scary incident in North Texas was caught on video. The clip shows a car moving at full-speed crashing head-on with an Amazon delivery truck while the driver was still inside.

According to Fox 4 News, the incident happened while the Amazon truck was parked in front of a home on NW 4th Avenue in Mineral Wells. Police say the driver of the car had fallen asleep behind the wheel prior to the accident. Contrary to what many of the people commenting on the video were speculating, alcohol was not involved in the incident.

Homeowner’s Doorbell Camera Captures Terrifying Moment

The video was caught on homeowner Kristy Miller’s doorbell cam. Miller said she heard a loud boom, followed by the Amazon driver screaming. When she checked on the driver, Dashon Hollomon, he asked her if she had gotten her package.

Hollomon even stayed to make sure everyone had got their packages before going to the hospital to be treated for a knee injury. Now that’s a true professional. Amazon needs to give that man a raise. As frightening as the crash looked, both drivers escaped with only minor injuries.

