Texas Billboard Tells Liberals To Keep Driving Until They Leave the State

Texas is definitely a conservative state, we already knew this. A billboard near a Texas border is going viral for telling liberals to keep on driving.

If you happen to be driving near the Texas panhandle, you may spot this billboard in Vega, Texas. It's on I-40 before you hit New Mexico. The billboard states, "Liberals please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS." Some people love it, probably conservatives. Others hate it, probably liberals.

No other message appears on the billboard. The billboard company is Burkett Media of Austin, which you can see on the metal stand right below the message. A spokesperson for the company said that the company is unaffiliated with the content on the billboard.

All I want to know is. Who in the hell hates liberals so much they're paying for a billboard telling them to leave Texas? You definitely have some money to burn.

Burkett Outdoor Advertising , the owner of the sign, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the sudden surge of web traffic crashed the company's website Wednesday morning.

"I was shocked that it traveled that fast," Burkett told the newspaper. "I believe in free speech, but this country is divided enough as it is. I've spoken with the client, and he's agreed that it should come down. We'll be reimbursing him."