Texas Blood Institute Experiencing Blood Emergency

The Texas Blood Institute is in desperate need of donors.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the current stretch of inclement weather have put a severe strain on the current blood supply.

At the moment, Texas Blood Institute (TBI) has less than one day supply of blood, which could spell bad news with a winter storm in the forecast. The current supply doesn’t meet disaster preparedness levels and could not serve patients who need transfusions to survive.

“It’s hard to underscore how damaging the one-two punch of COVID and ongoing winter weather has been. It’s unprecedented,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Texas Blood Institute.

TBI is searching for “Blood Emergency Heroes.” Every hero who donates blood will be entered into a daily drawing to win $2,000. TBI will draw one winner each day.

That’s not the only thing you’ll have the chance to win if you donate blood during the current blood emergency. Everyone who donates during this period will be entered to win a brand-new car, which will be given away at a later date.

Texas Blood Institute is looking for donors of all blood types. You can donate at the nearest blood center or mobile blood drive. Both the Wichita Falls and Lawton, Oklahoma blood centers are open for extended hours in an effort to provide more donors the opportunity to give.

The extended hours are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 12: 7:30 am – 6 pm

Saturday, Feb. 13: 7:30 am – 4 pm

Sunday, Feb. 14: 8 am – 2 pm

Texas Blood Institute is located at 3709 Gregory, Suite #109 in Wichita Falls.

Oklahoma Blood Institute, Lawton is located at 211 SW A Ave.

Learn more about Texas Blood Institute here.