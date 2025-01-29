Wichita Falls Police Alert Community to New Scam

Be careful Wichita Falls, there’s a new scam going around.

It’s insane how many scams go around town. It seems like I write about a new scam every few months. In this case, it’s a new twist on a scam reported not quite two months ago.

At that time, the WFPD alerted citizens that scammers were posing as officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department. This time around, they’re posing specifically as Officer Vermillion.

The scammers will call potential victims and tell them they have a warrant for their arrest. They will threaten to arrest them unless they pay their fine over the phone.

Please note that the WFPD will never contact you by phone and ask for payment. If this happens to you, hang up and call the Front Desk at 940-761-7792.

