Texas Child Dies After Game of Hide and Seek Goes Wrong

A ten-year-old child has passed away after his hiding place in a game appears to have killed him.

Tragic news out of Houston to report this morning. This past Saturday, ten-year-old Fernando Hernandez Junior was found dead after playing a game of hide and seek with his brother. "I don't know what happened," said his mother , Christina Rodriguez. "I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor."

"My boyfriend picked him up and brought him into the house," Rodriguez explained. "He was purple and his eyes were open and he was gone." It appears as if the boy climbed into a dryer to hide from his brother. No word yet as to what caused the death. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office will determine that in a few days.

Grief counselors are available at Fernando Hernandez Junior's school for kids finding out about his death over the weekend.