Texas Child Said a Woman Smelled Like Fish, Argument Ensues and Leads to Shots Fired

Kids say the darnedest things. However, several people are lucky no one was hurt after what happened.

This past Saturday at an apartment complex in Austin, a ten-year-old boy said a woman who just walked by had a 'fishy smell'. This led to an argument between this woman who allegedly smells like fish and the woman the boy was with. Another woman came from a nearby apartment to join in the argument.

This should probably end here with the woman telling the boy to not say things like that. The woman offended by the comment was walking to a car with another man. That is when the boy's father came outside to confront the two.

The man who was walking to the car, later identified as 25-year-old Carlos Edwardo Lopez-Dubon, is accused of threatening to shoot the father if he didn’t back off and then of firing shots at the man’s feet and hitting the pavement, according to an affidavit.The woman he was with was 20-year-old Amanda Lee Garcia who allegedly smells and also allegedly took shell casings from the crime scene before driving off.

Lopez-Dubon faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and as of Monday, was in custody in the Travis County Jail. Amanda Lee Garcia, faces a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence because she allegedly picked up a shell casing from the ground, according to the affidavit. She is no longer in custody.