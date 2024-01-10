Man, there are a lot of freaks here in the Lone Star State.

While my wife and I prefer to stick to a more traditional lifestyle, I realize there are those who like to experiment a little. I’m not judging. As the old saying goes, you do you.

And apparently a lot of people in three of our largest cities like to do themselves and two others.

3Fun is the leading dating app for “sexually free singles and partners to meet like-minded people,” people most folks would refer to as swingers.

The people behind the app recently released the list of the Top 10 U.S. cities for people seeking threesomes and open relationships, according to Business Wire. And Texas was the only state to have more than one city make the list.

As you might expect, the two biggest cities in the United States, New York City and Los Angeles, topped the list. Of course, good old Sin City was on there as well. Las Vegas landed at Number 5 on the list.

When it comes to Texas cities, Houston came in at Number 3, Dallas at Number 6, and San Antonio at Number 7.

I can honestly say that I did not see that coming.

Top 10 Cities for Threesomes and Open Relationships

New York City Los Angeles Houston Chicago Las Vegas Dallas San Antonio Phoenix Miami Philadelphia

