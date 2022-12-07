Get Freaky in This Texas House with an Awesome Sex Room

What happens in Mom and Dad's bedroom STAYS in Mom and Dad's bedroom.

If you're looking for a change of scenery in Texas, why not check out the town of Celina. A gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom property is on the market right now for the low price of $604,000. Taking a look at this place the owner's definitely have a loving family house.

They have three freaking Christmas trees. Two on the main floor and another on the second floor. Poor Santa having to walk up and down the steps at this residence. Not a bad looking kitchen either, it has a gorgeous island for throwing swinger parties...I mean just parties.

Get our free mobile app

Not gonna lie, the dining room sucks in this house. The real star of the show, is the master bedroom. That's right you can buy this house and sleep in the same area as the folks that have a dual sex swing. I believe that X in the corner is used to tie someone onto it. Don't worry though, we have all the whips and ropes just hanging up on the wall for the world to see.

I like to imagine a realtor going around this place and saying, "You sure you don't want to put any of this up?" This couple wants the world to know they're getting laid and there's nothing wrong with that. I would also love to imagine their neighbors checking out the listing and having no idea this was going on at this house. Yeah, your neighbors like to get freaky, let them be.

Check Out This House with a Sex Room in Celina, Texas