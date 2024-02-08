City In Texas Named One of the Safest College Towns in the Nation

If you’re about to send your child off to college, you want to know which college towns are the safest.

Seeing your teen off to college is stressful enough without having to worry about their safety. The universities themselves have varying degrees of safety. But you also need to ensure the surrounding area is as safe as possible.

Of course, no town is 100% safe, but you want to reduce the chances of your child encountering crime, bullying, harassment, emotional abuse, and so forth. That’s where this story comes in.

The website Research.com shared the results of a study to determine the 50 safest college towns in the United States. Researchers ranked cities based on the rate of violent and property crimes.

Unfortunately for those looking to send their kid off to college in the Lone Star State, only one town in Texas made the list.

And that town would be Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University. The website had this to say about the small West Texas town:

Nestled in the picturesque Palo Duro Canyon Valley, the small City of Canyon is one of the best places to live in the State of Texas...The county seat of Randall County, Canyon has a 0.9 violent crime rate. Its student population is around half the city's entire population.

Population: 15,608

College: West Texas A&M University

Undergrad population: 7,368

Violent Crime Rate: 0.9

Property Crime Rate: 7.7

Get the full results of the study at this location.

