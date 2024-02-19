Texas Dominates the List of Hardest-Working Cities in America

When it comes to work, Texans are among some of the hardest-working people in the country.

Many of us started working at a young age. In the 80s, it was common to see entire families working in the cotton fields around my hometown of Vernon.

And it seemed like every kid had a lawn or two to mow to make a little extra money. That’s still one of the most common side hustles around these parts.

Speaking of side hustles, many people find themselves working more than one job these days. It’s a sign of the times in this era of unprecedented inflation and wage stagnation.

Many people wear the fact that they work hard as a badge of honor. And rightfully so. A strong work ethic is how the United States grew to be one of the biggest economies in the world.

However, overwork is a major problem in the good old U.S. of A.

While it’s easier said than done, it’s important to take time for yourself to relax and wind down. Otherwise, you risk suffering from burnout, which destroys a person’s productivity.

As the old saying goes, work hard, play hard. Maintaining a good work-life balance is the key to growing in both your professional and personal life.

Just like anything else, there are places in which people work a little harder than others. With that in mind, researchers at WalletHub set out to determine which cities were the hardest working in the country.

When all was said and done, Texas dominated the list of the 20 hardest-working cities in America.

Top 20 Hardest-Working U.S. Cities

Washington, DC Irving, TX Cheyenne, WY Virginia Beach, VA Anchorage, AK Norfolk, VA Dallas, TX San Francisco, CA Denver, CO Austin, TX Sioux Falls, SD Corpus Christi, TX Plano, TX Fort Worth, TX Arlington, TX Chesapeake, VA Aurora, CO Laredo, TX Garland, TX Nashville, TN

