Thanksgiving has many traditions and one of the oldest ones is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One Texas school is getting ready for a big performance to close out the 2022 parade.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is something we all have on in the background on Thanksgiving Day at my grandparents house. It's like the 24 hour marathon of 'A Christmas Story' on Christmas Day, it's just something you have to have on. Throughout the years, many different organizations from Texas have had the privilege to be a part of the parade.

This year though, the parade is going to close out with a performance from Mariah Carey. Who has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas in recent years. Let's face it, we can't escape her song, "All I Want for Christmas is You" over the next few weeks. She will be closing out the parade with the big man himself, Santa Claus. Mariah Carey and Santa? The Grinches and Scrooges of the world will not be liking this.

What College is Performing with Mariah?

Along with them will be the Kilgore College Rangerettes out of Kilgore, Texas. I will be 100% honest with you, I have never heard of Kilgore College. Apparently they're know as the World's Best Known Collegiate Drill Team. Probably why they were asked to perform with the closer of the parade, which is a huge honor.

When is the Parade?

The parade will be kicking off at 8AM on Thursday morning and going through 11AM. You can expect Mariah and the Kilgore College Rangerettes to perform towards the end of the parade. I would guess sometime after 10:30 AM.

