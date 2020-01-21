Texas College Trying to Form an E-Sports Team

Is this the future of college athletics? You know what, this is pretty awesome.

Growing up in the 90's when video games were making a tremendous comeback from the horrible video game collapse in the early 80's was an awesome time. If your parents were anything like mine, they always said the same thing. 'You won't amount to anything if you just keep playing video games all day.'

We all have seen in recent years the dollar amounts that get thrown around at these video game tournaments. Sometimes millions of dollars are up for grabs for the best player. Yes, you can have a career in playing video games and it looks like another Texas college wants to try their hand in e-sports.

Over in San Antonio, Saint Mary's College announced they're starting an e-sports team. They plan on starting this in the upcoming fall semester. "This is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, so we are extremely excited about beginning a new eSports program at St. Mary’s," said Robert Coleman, Director of Athletics at the school. "Students will now be able to pursue their passion for gaming - a natural fit with the interests of our current and prospective students."

Team members will compete in the Rattler eSports arena on campus and the program will join the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and Tespa, according to a statement. School leaders say they expect a team roster of 20 to 25 students and they'll soon begin the search for a head coach.

So I decided to see how many other colleges right now have e-sports teams and what I could find. Only five exist in our state. Concordia University, Texas Wesleyan University, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of North Texas, and Texas A&M San Antonio. I'm just curious if scholarships for e-sports will start to be a thing. This could be pretty cool.

