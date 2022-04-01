Texas Ranked One of the Best States for College Students
Here’s a nice accolade for the Lone Star State.
Deciding where to go to college is one of the most important decisions a person will ever make. There are so many factors to consider – the cost of tuition, cost of living, and whether or not the college or university is the right fit for the student’s goals, to name a few.
Since I was never a traditional student and started college after getting out of the Navy, the cost of living and tuition were the two biggest factors for me because, while I had the GI Bill to help me, I still had to work my way through college.
One thing I never considered was going to college out of state. My roots were firmly planted in Texas and I planned to keep it that way. And after reading a study conducted by bold.org, it appears I made the right decision.
Researchers analyzed the size of student communities, average graduation rate, the average cost of tuition, and the average cost of living during the nine-month school year to reach their conclusions.
They found that overall, Texas is the 2nd best state in the nation for college students, second only to Florida. Not bad, huh?
One thing that stands out to me is that tuition is ridiculously high here in Texas. However, the low cost of living and the large number of students enrolled offset tuition prices. So, there’s a little give-and-take there.
Top 10 States for College Students
- Florida
- Texas
- Utah
- North Carolina
- Colorado
- Georgia
- California
- Washington
- New York
- Wisconsin
You can take a look at the full results of the study at this location.