Texas Company that Destroyed their Bump Stocks Suing the Government

When a federal ban of bump stocks went into effect many people lost a lot of money. One company isn't going to sit and take it.

RW Arms of Fort Worth is suing the federal government after the recent bump stock ban went into effect. The company says they had to destroy more than 73,000 bump stocks. The lawsuit claims the government took its property “without just compensation.” The company says they lost twenty million dollars because of this ban and just want to be compensated for their losses.

You may remember seeing footage of this companies product being shredded just a few weeks ago. It was originally reported that only 60,000 bump stocks were shredded and not 73,000 like this lawsuit claims. We will see how this lawsuit goes and if any other bump stock manufacturers plan on filing lawsuits as well.