Turns Out Texas Does Not Have the Most Guns in the Country
A new map for gun owners by state has Texas shockingly in the bottom percentage of the country.
When you think of a Texas stereotype, guns and cowboy hats come to mind for your average person around the world. Turns out, not that many people actually own guns in Texas. Granted, we have a higher population than most states, but I would have figured we would be in the top 25 of states with gun owners.
The National Association of Gun Rights
You have probably heard of the National Rifle Association, this group I learned about today called the National Association of Gun Rights considers themselves a more aggressive group than the NRA. At least that's what their Wikipedia page says. Well in a new post, they directly call us out here in Texas.
Here Are the Following States that Have More Registered Gun Owners than Texas
- Montana
- Wyoming
- West Virginia
- Idaho
- Alaska
- South Dakota
- Oklahoma
- North Dakota
- Mississippi
- Missouri/Alabama tied
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Arkansas
- Vermont
- Maine
- Wisconsin
- Tennessee
- South Carolina
- Kansas
- Indiana
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Utah
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Delaware
- North Carolina
- Arizona
- New Mexico
- Texas
- Virginia
- Nevada
- Washington
- Florida
- Illinois
- Connecticut
- Maryland
- California
- New York
- Rhode Island
- Massachusetts
- Hawaii
- New Jersey
Official Map from National Association for Gun Rights
As you can see in their post, they directly call out Texas. If I were to bet, I would have guessed Texas would have been in the top fifteen easily. Pretty shocking to see we're in the bottom 15 of a gun owner survey. I literally have no idea how we lost to Delaware. Texas shouldn't lose to Delaware in anything.