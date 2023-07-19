Turns Out Texas Does Not Have the Most Guns in the Country

A new map for gun owners by state has Texas shockingly in the bottom percentage of the country.

When you think of a Texas stereotype, guns and cowboy hats come to mind for your average person around the world. Turns out, not that many people actually own guns in Texas. Granted, we have a higher population than most states, but I would have figured we would be in the top 25 of states with gun owners.

The National Association of Gun Rights

You have probably heard of the National Rifle Association, this group I learned about today called the National Association of Gun Rights considers themselves a more aggressive group than the NRA. At least that's what their Wikipedia page says. Well in a new post, they directly call us out here in Texas.

Here Are the Following States that Have More Registered Gun Owners than Texas

  1. Montana
  2. Wyoming
  3. West Virginia
  4. Idaho
  5. Alaska
  6. South Dakota
  7. Oklahoma
  8. North Dakota
  9. Mississippi
  10. Missouri/Alabama tied
  11. Kentucky
  12. Louisiana
  13. Arkansas
  14. Vermont
  15. Maine
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Tennessee
  18. Vermont
  19. South Carolina
  20. Kansas
  21. Indiana
  22. Ohio
  23. Oregon
  24. Pennsylvania
  25. Utah
  26. Nebraska
  27. Minnesota
  28. Michigan
  29. Iowa
  30. Colorado
  31. Georgia
  32. Delaware
  33. North Carolina
  34. Arizona
  35. New Mexico
  36. Texas
  37. Virginia
  38. Nevada
  39. Washington
  40. Florida
  41. Illinois
  42. Connecticut
  43. Maryland
  44. California
  45. New York
  46. Rhode Island
  47. Massachusetts
  48. Hawaii
  49. New Jersey

Official Map from National Association for Gun Rights

As you can see in their post, they directly call out Texas. If I were to bet, I would have guessed Texas would have been in the top fifteen easily. Pretty shocking to see we're in the bottom 15 of a gun owner survey. I literally have no idea how we lost to Delaware. Texas shouldn't lose to Delaware in anything.

via GIPHY

