On a recent trip to Washington D.C., 'Captain America' actor Chris Evans was treated to a Cap-related surprise from Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw is known for sporting an eye patch, covering his right eye which was lost during a deployment as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan in 2012. Crenshaw recovered and was medically cleared for duty, being deployed two more times before retiring in 2016 and turning his attention towards politics.

Chris Evans, who has portrayed Captain America since 2011, met with several members of Congress while in D.C., but it was his encounter with Crenshaw that became noteworthy. As reported by CNN , when Crenshaw met Evans, he lifted his eye patch to reveal a glass eye with Captain America's shield,