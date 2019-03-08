Approximately One Pound of Methamphetamine Seized by Wichita Falls Police During Traffic Stop

A recent traffic stop led to a substantial drug bust by the WFPD.

At about 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 6, officers stopped a 2003 tan Chevrolet suburban in the 2100 block of Holliday.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle after the smell of marijuana was determined to be coming from inside.

A plastic bag containing a leafy green substance and another plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance were discovered during the search.

A field test determined the crystal-like substance to be methamphetamine, with a total weight of 447 grams.

Wichita County

Digital scales and plastic baggies were also found during the search. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Alonzo Williams, Jr., was in possession of over $3,000 cash made up mostly of small denomination bills, which is consistent with narcotics dealing.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering.