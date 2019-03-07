Texas Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Three-Year-Old Infecting Her With STDs

The man faces a minimum of 25 years in prison if found guilty.

Over in San Antonio, Texas Drevon Alexander Perkins has been charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years old. Looks like back in January, a three-year-old girl was staying at his home. One night while Perkins was allegedly high on some drugs he sexually assaulted that little girl.

The child's family became concerned with some sort of infections with their daughter so they took her to the hospital. The hospital confirmed that she had chlamydia and gonorrhea. Perkins told authorities he had the same STDs, according to court papers.

Perkins was arrested on Tuesday. His bond was set at $100,000.