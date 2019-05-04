Motorcycle Accident Injures Two, One Flown to Fort Worth Hospital

Texas DPS says a motorcycle accident in Jack County sent one female passenger to the hospital.

File Photo

Late Friday afternoon, four motorcyclists were southbound on US 281 near TX-16 when two of the bikes collided. One of the bikes slid into a ditch on the opposite side of the highway and both occupants were thrown from the bike. The male rider escaped with minor injuries. The female passenger suffered serious injuries. She was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. At last report she was in serious but stable condition.

Wet roads reportedly played a role in the accident. DPS has not released the identities of those involved. The occupants of the second bike involved in the crash did not sustain serious injuries.