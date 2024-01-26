Texas Man Wanted for Excessively Speeding Through Colorado and Posting It Online

Remember folks, don't film yourselves breaking the law and post it online for clout. You're just begging to get arrested.

Sadly the original video has been taken down from YouTube, but a Justin, Texas man by the name of Rendon Dietzmann is currently wanted for several charges in Colorado. He allegedly had a video on his YouTube page called “From Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 Minutes”. According to Google Maps, traveling the speed limit, this trip will take you normally around an hour and twelve minutes.

Speeds of Over 170 MPH on The Highway

Although the video has been removed from YouTube, Colorado prosecutors were able to get all the evidence they needed off of it. At his peak, Rendon hit 173 MPH on his motorcycle. He is also seen dangerously weaving in and out of traffic. Here is a list of all the charges Colorado prosecutors want him charged with from this video.

Menacing – placed another person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury

Engaged in a speed contest

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Speeding 40 mph over prima facie limit

Engaged in exhibition of speed

Vehicle had no number plates attached

Watch a Snippet of 'From Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 Minutes' Below

“Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado,” stated Sgt. Troy Kessler, of the Colorado State Patrol. Several outlets are reporting that Rendon Dietzmann's channels are still up and running. However I can't find anything on YouTube or Instagram for him.

If I were him, I would stay off of social media and probably avoid the state of Colorado the rest of my life.

