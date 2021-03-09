Texas Correctional Facilities to Start Allowing Visitors Next Week

As with everything in the world during the coronavirus craziness, we all had to make changes. That includes at our state's correctional facilities.

On March 13, 2020 all correctional facilities in the state of Texas banned people from visiting their loved ones who are incarcerated. Almost exactly one year later, all correctional facilities in the state will be allowing visitors on March 15, 2021. Obviously this will not be business as usual if you plan to go see someone.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says all visitors will be required to take a rapid Covid test, which usually gives results in about fifteen minutes. A guest can visit no longer than one hour. No contact will be allowed, no exchanges of any kind and barriers will be in between the two of you. Face coverings will be required by all visitors into any of the facilities.

Also, inmates will only be allowed two in person visits a month. Only one adult is allowed to visit at a time. Visitation times are being expanded to Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at most of the facilities.

"Families will be encouraged to call the day before the visit to verify if the visit is still scheduled and to arrive at least one hour in advance of their scheduled visit time," the TDCJ said in a statement. Visits must be scheduled in advance and you can start scheduling them tomorrow.

An online registration system should be going live in the next few days. Calls can be placed to book a visit starting tomorrow.