Texas County Says They Will Arrest People Who Don’t Isolate if They Tested Positive for Covid-19

One county isn't messing around if you're not taking the coronavirus seriously.

Over in Brooks County, Texas, their city council has decided that if someone in their county has tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus they must self-isolate. I think we have all heard that people who test positive must self-isolate for fourteen days. The city council has been told that some citizens have tested positive and are just going about their normal lives.

The city council has made the decision that if you do not self isolate, you could be arrested. "If you're going to go out and endanger other people, and we find out about it, we will prosecute you," Brooks County attorney David Garcia said. "People have not really embraced the dangers of COVID-19. It's dangerous. It's killing people, and it's making people very sick. So either do it because you're concerned about others or do it because you're going to be punished if you don't."

He also says, "There's a number of statutes out there that can be used so once you test positive, stay home. This is the only way we can prevent this disease is on an individual basis. We need to be responsible for our actions, and if we're not going to be responsible for our actions because we're trying to protect other people, well there's a punishment for it, too."

Guess we will wait and see if anyone in that particular county gets arrested for this. Other counties throughout the country have adopted similar policies, although very few arrests have actually happened.