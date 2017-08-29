Texas Cowboys Help Move Cattle Out of Harvey Flooding

Getting people out of harms way is obviously very important as Hurricane Harvey is continuing to wreck havoc along the coast.

But this is Texas, and some of those residents are true cowboys. They've got cattle to move out of harms way as well. Or help move other's, too.

This video was taken in Dayton, Texas.

There was another movement of cattle out of Brazoria County.

But it's more than cattle. Horses need some help as well. Check out these good samaritans helping to free a stranded horse.

What's left of Hurricane Harvey isn't done yet. It is expected to finally move north and bring heavy rain to more of East Texas and especially Louisiana.