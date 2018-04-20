Trio Facing Prison Time For Clay County Cattle Theft

Three people are facing felony theft charges after several cattle went missing from a Clay County ranch back in August of 2017.

When the rancher noticed his cattle missing, he called the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) to help investigate. During the investigation, led by Ranger John Bradshaw, they found a lock had been tampered with, along with other evidence that suggested the cattle had been stolen.

Investigators were soon contacted by an individual who had spoken with 20-year-old Ayden Milam who reportedly confessed to stealing the cattle with 38-year-old Brandt Beasley.

Bradshaw was able to confirm that the stolen cattle were sold at a Wichita Falls livestock auction barn, and found that 51-year-old Shannon Boles had also played a role in the theft.

After arrest warrants were issued, Beasley was arrested by Archer County Sheriff's Deputies, Boles by Burkburnett police, and Milam by Clay County Sheriff's deputies. All three were booked into the Clay County jail. Milam and Boles have since been released on a $50,000 bond. As of April 20, Beasley remains in custody.

All three were charged with Theft of Livestock, a third-degree felony. If convicted, each could be sentenced to 2-10 years in prison.

“As in this case, information from the public is often vital in solving crimes like cattle theft,” said Bradshaw. “I encourage everyone to stay vigilant and contact their local TSCRA Special Ranger if they see or hear of suspicious activity.”