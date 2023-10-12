Peak Texas: Cowboys Wrangling a Loose Calf on the Highway

It's time to get our Texas fix for the day.

One of the things I learned in the Navy after getting to know people from other states is that they believe pretty much all the typical Texan stereotypes. And in many cases, the stereotypes were spot-on.

For instance, almost everyone I met from a major metropolitan city like New York City asked me if I had ever ridden a horse before. And the answer is yes.

Anyway, the point I'm trying to make is that some stereotypes are true and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We are who we are, so we might as well have some fun with it, right?

So, I couldn’t help but chuckle a bit when I saw the below video of a loose calf on the highway somewhere in Texas being wrangled first by some of the dudes I assume were stuck in traffic before the professionals showed up.

Back to the dudes stuck in traffic whose instincts were to catch the calf by any means necessary. That’s why you go to rodeos, my friend. You never know when’ll you have to unleash your inner cowboy.

However, I need to point out that the one guy who grabbed it by the tail is lucky he didn’t get kicked in the balls. Don’t ever do that. You’ve been warned.

