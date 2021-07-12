Texas Democrats Preparing To Flee State

Get our free mobile app

Texas Democrat lawmakers are desperately attempting to block Republicans from passing a new voter integrity bill in a special session. A special session that was called, in part, because House Democrats staged a walk-out in the final days of the 87th Texas Legislative Session which killed off the voting bill at the time.

Democrats argue that the legislation would lead to voter restrictions and would hurt Democrat turnout.

According to NBC News, Texas House Democrats are now preparing to leave Texas to head to Washington, D.C. NBC News is reporting that at least 58 House Democrats are preparing to flee Austin, risking arrest, in order to break quorum and prevent the bill and other legislation from being heard.

This isn't the first time Texas Democrats have fled the state. They did so in 2003 when they fled to New Mexico. This go around, the Democrats have private jets on stand-by according to NBC News.

The majority of the members plan to fly to Washington, D.C., on two private jets chartered for the occasion and use the time there to rally support for federal voting legislation, the source said. Others will make their own way. The lawmakers risk arrest in taking flight. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers be present to conduct state business in either chamber. Absent lawmakers can be legally compelled to return to the Capitol, and the source said Democrats expect state Republicans to ask the Department of Public Safety to track them down.

Senate Bill 1, authored by Republican Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes deals with Election Integrity and has already been passed out of the State Affairs Committee. Hughes will join The Chad Hasty Show Monday afternoon at 5:35pm to discuss the bill and his reaction to the news that Democrats are preparing to flee Texas.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to join the morning edition of The Chad Hasty Show at 8:35am.

The 25 Best Suburbs in Texas to Raise a Family These are the 25 best suburbs to raise a family in Texas ranked by Niche.com

20 Texas Places We Have All Been Saying Completely Wrong

The 10 Safest Towns in Texas These are the 10 safest towns in Texas based on violent crime and property crime rates via Neighborhood Scout