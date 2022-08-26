Texas Drone Deliveries of Things Like Blue Bell Ice Cream Coming Soon

Drone delivery is nothing new but the drone delivery of things like Blue Bell Ice Cream in Texas is.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Wing and Flytex are two new drone delivery companies that are soon going to be delivering in Texas.

Wing began operations in 2012 as a Google X initiative. Wing has delivered products to consumers on three continents, the U.S., Australia, and Finland.

The drone delivery company is already delivering in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, and has been since April.

Service to suburban areas like Frisco and Little Elm will begin also.

Wing has teamed up with Texas Health, Walgreens, Blue Bell, and EasyVet.com to get deliveries all over the Metroplex including suburban areas.

"In addition to Walgreens, we’ll be delivering items with three new partners in Frisco and Little Elm. We’re going to be delivering ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries (yes –it will stay frozen on those hot Texas summer days), prescription pet medications from EasyVet, and first aid kits from Texas Health," reads a portion of the post on Wing Blog.

Flytex is a drone delivery company currently servicing parts of North Carolina but will now expand to Texas.

Flytex's first drone station will be in Granbury according to the Flytex Facebook page.

"The company is focused on serving suburban areas, rather than urban areas as cities are already well-served by delivery services," Forbes reported on the company back in March.

Flytex has partnered with Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy, It's Just Wings, and Maggio's Italian Classics to deliver in the Metroplex.

