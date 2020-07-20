Texas FedEx Driver Refuses To Help Old Man That Slipped and Fell

Not a good look for this guy since this was all caught on a doorbell camera.

Listen, I'm sure that FedEx has some sort of rule with interacting with customers while on their route. I'm sure they can't physically touch people while coming to their house for a delivery, but sometimes you have to say screw corporate policy to do the right thing. Over in Freeport, Texas an 89-year-old man slipped and fell on his front porch.

The family says their father has dementia and trouble with his legs. This is not the first time their father has fallen. He was on his front porch for about ten minutes when a FedEx driver was making a delivery to his house. The man asked the driver for a hand and the driver said, 'I can't do that boss'. The family isn't mad the driver didn't help him up, since that is probably a policy thing.

They're mad that driver didn't try to call for help or call 911. FedEx issued the following response: "We extend our thoughts and concerns for the well-being of the person depicted in this video. The safety of our team members and customers in the communities that we serve is our highest priority. We are reviewing the circumstances behind this incident and will take the appropriate action."

FedEx was also asked what their policy is during the coronvirus with interactions with customers. They said, "FedEx Ground continues to handle peak-like package volume as we provide essential services to our customers and communities during this pandemic. We are hiring team members across the country to help us continue to power commerce during this time of need. The safety of our team members, service providers, vendors and customers is of the utmost importance and we are closely monitoring and adhering to guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health organizations regarding recommended precautions. Throughout FedEx Ground facilities, we have implemented a number of protective measures to help maintain a clean and safe workplace, such as symptom screening and requiring team members to wear face coverings, when entering FedEx property and while working in situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain."

I'm happy to report the old man is OK. The family is just wondering what would have happened if their father was seriously injured because of this fall. How long would he have sat outside before getting help.