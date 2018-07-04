Texas Grandma Has Been Making Huge Mistake With Fourth of July Apparel for Decades

Her grandson called it, 'Over 25 years of treason'.

A lot of people have their favorite fourth of July shirt. Something red, white and blue is a necessity on this day. Dale Cheesman has noticed his grandma wears the same shirt every fourth of July. It's red, white, and blue. Got some stars on it, looks like America all the way. Right? Well, actually no.

Recently while watching the World Cup, Dale noticed his grandma's shirt is actually the flag of Panama. That's right, Grandma has been repping Panama for decades on the fourth of July. It's ok grandma, simple mistake. Still pretty funny though.