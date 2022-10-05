Texas Mother Believes You Will Unleash Hell Upon Your Family by Watching Hocus Pocus 2

Family movie night could turn into a battle with Satan...at least according to this Texas woman.

Kids of the 90's were excited this Halloween season as the long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus premiered on Disney Plus. According to reports, it is the most successful premiere in the streaming service's history for a movie. Well it looks like a lot of households have summed hell into their household's according to Jamie Gooch out of Troy, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Her post went viral online (which has since been deleted), thankfully our good friends at KWTX got her side of the story and more details on what she meant.

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” said Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.” via GIPHY “Do not watch this film,” she warned, “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Jamie is also one of these parents who do not allow her children to take part in Halloween. I swear if she is one of these houses that hands out pamphlets on Satan, I would 100% have egged her house back in the day.

via GIPHY

“I was a little bit scared when I hit post because I was afraid of the reaction that I would get...the post was for people who’ve been on the fence on the decisions they need to make for their family,” said Gooch to KWTX. “It was wonderful in a sense that a lot of people agreed with me in that they already knew, there were some that didn’t understand, but it was welcomed: tell me your opinion I want to hear where you’re coming from, although it doesn’t change my convictions or what I choose to do with my family.”

via GIPHY

Listen, do what you want with your kids lady. If you don't think this movie is appropriate for them to watch, so be it. Saying that by watching this movie could unleash a spell through your television is an insane statement.

Happy Halloween everyone!

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies