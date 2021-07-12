Texas House Democrats Say They Will Stay In D.C.
Texas House Democrats have fled Texas and they have no plans of coming back anytime soon.
More than 51 House Democrats, enough to break a quorum, packed up and left on Monday. They boarded charted buses and flew on private plans to Washington, D.C. all to avoid voting on legislation dealing with Voter Integrity. Democrats claim the bill amounts to voter suppression.
If there aren't enough lawmakers for a quorum in the House, than no work can be done. No bills can be passed and work will come to a close. Eyes are also on the Texas Senate as Democrats in the Senate could stage a walk-out of their own.
Texas Democrats say they fled to Washington, D.C. because they need the help of Congress in passing legislation overhauling elections. Legislation they do not have the votes for the in Senate. Texas House Democrats suggested they were prepared to stay in Washington until after the special session ends and claimed they are doing their jobs according to the Texas Tribune.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Turner. “We are doing our job. We were elected to represent our constituents and fight for our constituents' interests. We aren’t going to sit in Austin in the house chamber and watch the Republican majority steamroll the voting rights of our constituents.”
Democratic state Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins of San Antonio said in an interview that she was “definitely” prepared to be out of the state for three weeks as well and packed light.
“It wasn’t even about clothes, it was about let’s do what we need to do to protect our right to vote,” she said. “We can’t go back to the days of old... think about our forefathers who died for us to have the opportunity to vote.”
If lawmakers do not return by September 1st, funding for House and Senate staffers will run out. Meanwhile, the Governor can keep calling special session after special session.
