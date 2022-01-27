Texas Is Offering Sign-On Bonuses To Healthcare Workers

It seems that everyone is hiring nowadays. Whenever I’m running errands around town, or going out to eat I’m bound to see a ‘Help Wanted’ sign. Unfortunately, one of the industries that has a severe shortage of workers is the healthcare industry, which is quite alarming considering that the pandemic isn’t quite over just yet.

The State of Texas is trying to help remedy the problem, and fill some of these health care positions. Last Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that they will be offering a sign-on bonus for certain positions at both state hospitals, and state supported living centers. These bonuses range from $2,500 to $5,000, depending on the job opening.

Get our free mobile app

It's probably no surprise that there is a huge demand for nurses right now. The largest sign-on bonus is for registered nurses, who would receive a $5,000 bonus when hired. Licensed vocational nurses are also needed as well, and are eligible for a $3,500 bonus. Psychiatric nurses, and direct support professionals at state supported living centers would receive $2,500. In addition to these sign-on bonuses, all new employees would receive health and dental insurance, and both vacation and sick leave when hired. Paid training, and advancement opportunities are available as well.

At the time of this writing, there are currently several openings in the Wichita Falls area that pay these sign-on bonuses to those who are eligible. If you’re currently seeking employment, and qualified for these positions, then you can apply for these jobs by visiting the department’s Health and Specialty Care System website by clicking here.