Be extra careful if you’re going to be out and about this Sunday.

It stands to reason that the roads are a little more dangerous on Super Bowl Sunday due to the copious amount of alcohol that’s consumed. But, driving in some states is more dangerous than in others on the day of the big game.

And unfortunately, Texas is among the most dangerous to drive in.

Using data from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, partcatalog.com ranked each state according to how dangerous the driving conditions are on Super Bowl Sunday and found that the south, in general, was more dangerous that day.

It totally makes sense, though. We love our football in this part of the country and the Super Bowl is a great excuse to get together and party, whether our team is in it or not.

But looking at the data, we definitely need to be smarter about our partying. I love to knock a few back as much as the next person and I’ve found that Uber and Lyft are a party boy’s best friends if you don’t have a designated driver.

Not to be preachy, but safer roads start with each and every one of us. It may seem like a hassle to get a ride, but it’s so worth it. Simply taking that one extra step makes our roads a little bit safer.

10 Most Dangerous States to Drive in on Super Bowl Sunday

Kentucky Tennessee Texas Mississippi Louisiana South Carolina Kansas Alabama Oklahoma Hawaii

