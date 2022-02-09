Get our free mobile app

It appears as though Beto O'Rourke has decided that campaigning in Texas on taking away people's guns isn't the best strategy.

Beto O'Rourke has been making headlines since 2018 when it comes to his position on the 2nd Amendment and AR-15s. When O'Rourke ran for the U.S. Senate against Senator Ted Cruz, he appeared on my show at the time and said that responsible gun owners shouldn't worry about him when it comes to firearms and that if you were a responsible gun owner you should be able to keep your AR-15.

Then, in 2019, while running for president of the United States, O'Rourke famously said, "hell yes" we are going to "take your AR-15s, your AK-47s." O'Rourke still backed the idea of taking away Texans' guns in November when he told CNN's Dana Bash that "I still hold this view" when asked about his 2019 statement, according to the New York Post.

But has something changed?

According to KLTV, Beto O'Rourke this week at a campaign stop said he's no longer interested in taking anything away from anyone:

"I'm not interested in taking anything from anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment,” he said according to KLTV. "I want to make sure that we protect our fellow Texans far better than we’re doing right now. And that we listen to law enforcement, which Greg Abbott refused to do. He turned his back on them when he signed that permitless carry bill that endangers the lives of law enforcement in a state that’s seen more cops and sheriff’s deputies gunned down than in any other."

So has Beto O'Rourke really changed his mind or is he just trying to change the topic? As the campaign continues we may learn more, but in my opinion, O'Rourke still has a desire to take AR-15s and more off the streets and out of your home.

