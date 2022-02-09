I love that Troy Aikman hasn’t forgotten his roots. Even though he went on to be the quarterback of arguably the biggest football franchise in the country, he shows his home town of Henryetta, OK some love. In fact, just a few months ago, he stopped by Henryetta High School to surprise the school’s students at their pep rally, before their football game against Haskell.

Now he’s bringing an annual country music festival to the town.

On Tuesday, Aikman announced the lineup for the “Highway to Henryetta”, music festival, which take place on June 11th at Nicoles Park. It will feature a mixture of mainstream, and red dirt country artists. And while he won’t be singing or playing any musical instruments, Troy Aikman will be making appearances on stage as well.

Here’s the lineup so far:

Blake Shelton

Josh Abbott Band

Stoney Larue

George Dunham and The Bird Dogs

Mikayla Lane

Val Mooty

Get our free mobile app

In case you didn’t know, Blake Shelton is a native Okie too. He’s from nearby Ada, which is only about a one-hour drive away from Henryetta.

The ‘Highway to Henryetta’ festival is going on for a good cause too. All proceeds from the ticket sales will got to benefit local schools in the town. Aikman hopes that this music festival will not only be entertaining for the people of Henryetta, and nearby communities, but that it will help fund science, technology, engineering, and athletic programs in the city’s schools.

Tickets go on sale this Friday February 11th. For more information, you can visit the ‘Highway To Henryetta’ website by clicking here.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

"

"