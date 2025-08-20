In what might be the weirdest news I’ve ever shared, the FDA has warned citizens not to purchase radioactive shrimp from select Walmart locations in Texas. You read that right – radioactive shrimp.

Specific Products and Lot Numbers to Avoid

The FDA advises consumers in Texas and 12 other states not to consume the following lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp:

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027.

If you have anything that matches the above descriptions, please dispose of it immediately. The product may be contaminated with Cs-137.

What is Cs-137?

From the FDA website: “Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium that is man-made through nuclear reactions and because it is widespread worldwide, trace amounts of Cs-137 can be found in the environment, including soil, food, and air.”

It’s important to note that the report states the FDA collected multiple samples of the product, with only one sample of breaded shrimp testing positive for Cs-137. So far, no samples that were in stores have tested positive for Cs-137.

Walmart has received imported shipments of implicated raw shrimp after the date of first detection, but those shipments did not alert for Cs-137. However, the FDA recommended that Walmart recall the product due to safety concerns.

