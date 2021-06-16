Texas Lawmakers Aren’t Done With Critical Race Theory

Get our free mobile app

Did you hear that Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in Texas Schools? If so, you might be confused to hear that the Governor will be bringing lawmakers back to Austin to abolish Critical Race Theory in Texas schools.

While the Governor signed House Bill 3979, he also said on Wednesday that more work needed to be done to fully address the issue and abolish the controversial teaching style.

According to the Texas Tribune on Wednesday, the Governor will add Critical Race Theory to a Special Session because some republicans had complaints.