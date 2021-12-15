Texas Longhorns Football Player Facing Charges After Leaking Ex’s Nudes

Friendly reminder, this is a crime and has some pretty stiff penalties.

Looks like Ishmael Ibraheem wanted to get revenge on his ex after allegedly putting some nudes she sent him online. Well she will be the last one laughing because that is a crime. Now I wasn't sure how this worked because Ishmael lives in Texas, but the girl lives in Oklahoma. Looks like he has been charged with the crime in Oklahoma, but honestly it doesn't matter.

Both states have similar laws on the books when it comes to this sort of thing. If you share intimate photos that someone sent you, to someone else (whether online or to another person) without that other person's permission, you can be charged with a crime. So best thing to do is keep those things to yourself.

In Oklahoma the penalty is up to a $1,000 fine or up to one year in prison. In Texas, it is up to a $4,000 fine or up to one year in prison as well. Both states file this as a misdemeanor on people's records. Ishmael Ibraheem has been charged by the Payne County District Court with a misdemeanor of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

The Texas Longhorns have also announced that the freshman defensive back has been suspended from the team.

