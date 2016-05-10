Texas Man Claims Dead Rat Found in Soda Bottle He Gave to Child

A Houston man claims to have found a dead rat in a bottle of Dr. Pepper he gave to his grandson to drink.

John Graves posted pictures to his Facebook account of a rat floating in the soda.

Graves said that he contacted Dr. Pepper and their response was to ask Graves to send them the bottle and rat so they could run tests, which would take nearly two months.

Dr. Pepper spoke to KPRC and said that while they are taking the complaints and concerns of Graves seriously, they maintain that it is virtually impossible for something to get into a bottle during the bottling process. Though Dr. Pepper offered to have the rat tested, the family optioned to have the rat and Graves' grandson tested themselves.

via Fox 4 News