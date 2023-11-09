City in Texas Among the Most Rat-Infested in the Country

One Texas city is struggling in the war against rodents.

Among all the rodents out there, rats are by far the creepiest to me. Maybe it’s just me, but they look downright evil.

Any time we’ve ever spotted a rat around our home getting an exterminator on the scene is the number one priority. Seriously, it’s all hands on deck, drop what you’re doing, grab a broom or baseball bat, and get ready to fight until the experts arrive.

Ignoring a rat problem could be devastating for a homeowner. They multiply rapidly and can cause health issues and their strong jaws and oversized front teeth can seriously damage your home.

But getting rid of them can be tough and requires extreme perseverance.

That’s why it’s best to nip the problem in the bud with the help of a professional exterminator. After that, it’s important to take a proactive approach to reduce the risk of rat infestation by storing food away, decluttering your home, maintaining your landscape, and covering any possible external entry points.

Of course, some areas are more prone to rat infestation than others. That’s why Orkin puts out its annual list of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. They based this year’s list on the number of new rodent treatments from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023.

And I hate to inform the folks in Houston, but their city jumped 10 spots from last year, landing at Number 20 on the list.

