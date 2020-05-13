Texas Man Fined $5,000 for Faking Coronavirus

The Kingsville Police Department just gave a guy 5,000 reasons to not fake having the coronavirus.

According to KIII-TV, officers were called to the 200 block of West Santa Gertrudis Avenue due to a disturbance last Saturday (May 9). Witnesses said an intoxicated male had been causing problems, but had fled the scene on foot. The male was eventually located near 5th Street and Santa Gertrudis Avenue.

Police arrested the male for public intoxication and outstanding warrants. After being transported to the Kleberg County Jail, he told officers that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then started intentionally coughing on one of the officers.

The man was taken to a local emergency room where he continued to behave belligerently, screaming and coughing. The police eventually took him out of the building, covered his face with a mask and put him in the back seat of a police unit.

The male was determined to be negative for the virus after a test was conducted on Sunday morning. He then picked up an additional charge of “a charge of false alarm or report.”

The Kingsville Police Department issued the following statement on Facebook:

“When alerted by a citizen that they are or could be infected with COVID-19, coronavirus, the Administration of the Kingsville Police Department along with the officer's & staff will take this matter seriously. This situation is not taken lightly, and we will prosecute those individuals who make a false report to any first responder to the fullest extent allowed by our Texas statutes.”