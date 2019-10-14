Texas Man Says God Told Him to Kill His Wife and Baby

This man already had a warrant out for his arrest for two other crimes.

Police in Callahan County, Texas were looking for Cody Edmund Dixon whose wife and nine-month-old baby were found dead on the side of the road. Cody was found at a Motor Inn in Baird, Texas. An officer attempted to arrest Cody, but he headbutted the officer and tried to escape.

Another man tackled Cody to the ground so he could be placed under arrest. The man who tackled Cody told officers that Cody was saying 'God told me to do it'. Cody Edmund Dixon is charged with two counts of capital murder, escape, assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $1.8 million. Dixon was also wanted on two "out of county" warrants.