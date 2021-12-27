Texas Man Upset with Presents Fires Gun Into the Air on Christmas

This is an act you would expect from a four-year-old on Christmas. Well...without the gun part.

Christmas is come and gone. I hope you had an amazing day with family and friends. Hopefully, someone heard you out and got you something that you had been dropping hints about for months. Don't get me wrong, a present of anything, I will always be appreciative for it. Nothing hits like opening up that present that you have had your eye on for awhile. Like the Red Ryder BB Gun for Ralphie.

Sadly, we all know someone that can be a real Grinch around the Holidays and here in Texas we had one over the weekend. Over in San Antonio, police were called to a residence on Christmas night about a shooting. Thankfully no one was hurt, but a scary scene happened that night.

Allegedly 37-year-old Cory Sherrodd Hill was upset with the Christmas presents that his girlfriend had gotten him earlier in the day. He left the house after he became upset and apparently went out for some drinks. He came back later in the night and according to his girlfriend was intoxicated. The girlfriend and her son were in a room laughing and Hill thought they were laughing at him.

He pulled out his pistol and allegedly fired it into the air. According to the police report, the child was able to defuse the situation. The girlfriend waited for Hill to pass out, grabbed the gun, and left to call the police. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

So remember folks, if you're upset with a gift. Don't do this, just be thankful someone thought of you during the holidays.

