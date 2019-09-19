Texas Man Wanted by Police for Filing for Divorce Without Telling His Wife

What a strange story from our state.

Over in Houston, Texas Paul Nixon is wanted by the police for allegedly filing for divorce from his wife without telling her. So is that a crime, technically no. Here is what Paul did to get himself in trouble. Back in May, a woman called the police about something strange she received.

She said her husband had allegedly completed the divorce and that a court already filed the final decree. So Paul allegedly forged documents and submitted false information to the court. He also allegedly submitted a waiver of service with a forged signature from a notary. He's currently wanted for aggravated perjury.

They say he committed this crime once he testified during the final hearing on the validity of the documents and information. So folks, if you want to get divorced. Get some lawyers and don't try to do it behind your significant other's back illegally.