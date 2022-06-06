Texas McDonald’s Restaurants Look To Hire Over 21,000 Employees

Get our free mobile app

Looking for a Summer job that could turn into a career? Across the State of Texas, the Golden Arches of McDonald's are hiring and they are looking to hire thousands of Texans across the state.

According to a press release from McDonald's, the company is looking to hire more than 21,400 people from all walks of life. Whether you are wanting a part-time job to earn a little more money or looking for a new career, McDonald's is in need of new team members. McDonald's, like many other businesses in food service have had to deal with employment problems due to people either not working or moving to different types of work.

McDonald's even has programs that will help with continued education if you are looking for a job that will carry you through your plans.

Crew members can also earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program, at participating restaurants. New this year, McDonald’s has partnered with Western Governors University to provide McDonald’s employees and their families with a 5% discount on tuition, as well as access to WGU-funded scholarships ranging in value from $2,000-$10,000 which, combined with the assistance from Archways to Opportunity, allows students to attend WGU for little or no cost.

So whether you are young and looking for a good first job, or looking to earn a little side money, or just wanting a career change, look and see what McDonald's has to offer. They are investing in hiring more people, and that is a great thing to see.

