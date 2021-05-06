A Texas Trucking Company is Offering Drivers $14,000 a Week

There’s some big money to be made these days in the trucking industry.

You may have heard recently about an impending gas shortage due to so many drivers quitting or retiring during the coronavirus pandemic. Once lockdowns were put into place, the demand for gasoline plummeted and truckers had to look for other ways to feed their families.

With many people getting vaccines and the number of COVID-19 cases dropping, a lot of folks are expected to head out on vacation this summer. The problem is that there likely aren’t enough truck drivers out there to keep up with demand.

Well, one Texas trucking company has a solution for that – pay experienced drivers an insane amount of money and they’re sure to come flocking back.

Sisu Energy is offering drivers who are over 25 years old and have at least 2 years of experience $14,000 per week to drive for them, according to WFAA. That’s almost $60,000 a month and almost 3/4 of a million dollars a year. Wow.

A shortage of truck drivers is nothing new. In 2018, an estimated 60,000 truck drivers were needed. It’s estimated that the shipping industry will need to hire roughly 1.1 million drivers over the course of the next 10 years to keep up with demand.

Jim Grundy, the CEO and owner of Sisu Energy says that new legislation is also having an impact on the industry:

I think the proposal is an eight percent corporate tax increase in the past couple of weeks was introduced. We're making it more and more difficult for these guys to get back on the road and these businesses open back up.

Hopefully, the lure of a big paycheck will help. If you’re interested, submit your application here.

